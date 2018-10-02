You are here:

Anushka Sharma on Grazia cover; Serena Williams in breast cancer awareness video: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Jahnvi Kapoor poses on the cover of Brides Today

Dhadak acress Jahnvi Kapoor is the cover girl of Brides Today's October issue. Kapoor poses with designer Manish Malhotra in an ensemble by him.

Serena Williams kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month



Serena Williams went topless and sang 'I Touch Myself' in an Instagram video promoting Breast Cancer Awareness month. The video is part of the I Touch Myself Project, which is dedicated to Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett. The 53-year-old Australian died after a long battle with breast cancer in 2013.

Akshay Kumar does a neck work out

Akshay Kumar, who is in Jaisalmer to shoot for his upcoming film Housefull 4, shared a video of himself exercising outdoors.

The Fast and the Furious actor Tyrese Gibson welcomes first child



Tyrese Gibson and social worker wife Samantha Lee became parents to their first child, a baby girl, on 1 October. The 39-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, alongside the footprints of the baby, whom the couple have named Soraya Lee Gibson.

Kylie Jenner celebrates friend Jordyn Wood's birthday



View this post on Instagram Sunday Squad A post shared by David Grutman (@davegrutman) on Sep 30, 2018 at 9:37pm PDT



View this post on Instagram This birthday cake is crazy!😍🎂 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Sep 30, 2018 at 9:57pm PDT



Kylie Jenner celebrated her friend and model Jordyn Wood's 21st birthday recently. The reality TV star wore a red PVC outfit while Woods wore a silver sequin dress.

Anushka Sharma is October's cover girl for Grazia

Anushka Sharma posed for the October cover of fashion magazine Grazia. The actress was recently seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga. Sharma can be seen in a gold puffer jacket, gold earrings and red lipstick.

