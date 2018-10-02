Anushka Sharma on Grazia cover; Serena Williams in breast cancer awareness video: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Jahnvi Kapoor poses on the cover of Brides Today
Revisiting the Golden ERA of Bollywood with @janhvikapoor and @manishmalhotra05 in Switzerland #atruespecialbond #october cover @bridestodayin All clothing @mmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 All jewellery @thehouseofmbj Location and stay courtesy @myswitzerlandin @gstaadpalace
Dhadak acress Jahnvi Kapoor is the cover girl of Brides Today's October issue. Kapoor poses with designer Manish Malhotra in an ensemble by him.
Serena Williams kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself
Serena Williams went topless and sang 'I Touch Myself' in an Instagram video promoting Breast Cancer Awareness month. The video is part of the I Touch Myself Project, which is dedicated to Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett. The 53-year-old Australian died after a long battle with breast cancer in 2013.
Akshay Kumar does a neck work out
Akshay Kumar, who is in Jaisalmer to shoot for his upcoming film Housefull 4, shared a video of himself exercising outdoors.
The Fast and the Furious actor Tyrese Gibson welcomes first child
Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here...... 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever....... #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister #SamanthaGibsonGreatestMotherOfAllTime my wife is the real champion 30 hours of labor I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman..... Thank you Jesus we are so humbled by your grace and love and favor.... #Amen
Tyrese Gibson and social worker wife Samantha Lee became parents to their first child, a baby girl, on 1 October. The 39-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, alongside the footprints of the baby, whom the couple have named Soraya Lee Gibson.
Kylie Jenner celebrates friend Jordyn Wood's birthday
This birthday cake is crazy!😍🎂
Kylie Jenner celebrated her friend and model Jordyn Wood's 21st birthday recently. The reality TV star wore a red PVC outfit while Woods wore a silver sequin dress.
Anushka Sharma is October's cover girl for Grazia
View this post on Instagram
Presenting our October cover star, the truest and the realest, @anushkasharma! 💥 Anushka is wearing a puffer jacket, @tommyhilfiger Tommy Now Icons, a cut-out detailed dress, @tommyhilfiger, gold earring and ring, both @misho_designs 📷: @signe_vilstrup at @animacreatives 👗: @pashamalwani 🎨: @nikita_315 💄: @puneetbsaini Hair: @georgiougabriel at @animacreatives
Anushka Sharma posed for the October cover of fashion magazine Grazia. The actress was recently seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga. Sharma can be seen in a gold puffer jacket, gold earrings and red lipstick.
