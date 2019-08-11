Anushka Sharma launches #JusticeForAnimals campaign, calls out for 'stricter laws against animal cruelty'

An avid pet lover and an advocate of animal rights, Anushka Sharma started a campaign demanding amendment of the Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The initiative has been named #JusticeForAnimals by her where the PK actor demanded stricter laws to punish the offenders.

This campaign comes after the incident involving the street dog, Lucky, who was brutally beaten up with sticks for taking shelter from the rains inside a residential building in Mumbai. Unfortunately, the innocent soul could not survive the injuries and passed away this week because of paralysis and internal injuries.

Deeply moved with the incident, the actor shared a heartfelt note demanding policy change for the animals and wrote, "Lucky was not the only one who faced inhuman cruelty. There are several more cases of dogs being mercilessly attacked and killed across our country. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 needs to be amended to provide #JusticeForAnimals - we need immediate attention and action on this. There's a need for #StricterLawsAgainstAnimalCruelty."

The actor even highlighted several gruesome cases of animal atrocities across the nation on her Instagram story.

Apart from the actor, there were several staunch supporters who also raised their voice against cruelty during the time of the incident.

Amongst them were John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt who raised their voice against the barbaric act.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Anand.L.Rai directorial film Zero where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

