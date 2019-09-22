Anushka Sharma is youngest member in Fortune India’s list of Most Powerful Women in 2019

Anushka Sharma has been named in Fortune India's top 50 list of Most Powerful Women of 2019. The actress, who ventured into Bollywood in 2008 with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, is the youngest woman on the list and ranks at 39.

According to NDTV, the list compiles the names of India's most powerful women in business, who are making an impact by virtue of their business acumen and cultural influence.

Check out the announcement here

Sharing details about Anushka Sharma's production house Clean Slate Films' projects, Fortune India wrote: "Sharma is not only the face of her clothing line Nush and several other brands such as Nivea, Elle 18, Myntra and Lavie, but also a producer. Clean Slate Films, which Sharma set up when she was 25, has produced three small-budget Hindi films - NH10, Phillauri, and Pari. They made around Rs. 40 crore each at the box office. Moving beyond Bollywood, Clean Slate Films has tied up with Netflix to produce a feature film titled Bulbul and a web-series called Mai. It is also developing and producing a web-series for Amazon Prime Video."

The actress has featured in over 15 films so far and was last seen in Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2019 15:26:05 IST