Virat Kohli made his 500th international match more special when the India batter smashed a century on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies in Trinidad. Following Kohli’s landmark moment, his wife Anushka Sharma dropped a red heart emoji on her Instagram story. It also had Kohli, raising his bat and helmet in a celebratory gesture, on the background screen.

After notching up his 76th international ton, Kohli was spotted kissing his wedding ring as a heartwarming tribute to Anushka. A screenshot of Anushka’s Instagram story was shared on a fan page. The tweet took no time to become viral on the microblogging platform, with users hailing ‘Virushka’ as a ‘perfect couple’.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story for King Kohli. pic.twitter.com/Azj3edz6RB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 21, 2023

With the centurion knock in Trinidad Test, Virat Kohli equalled the record of Sir Don Bradman’s 29 Test centuries. It also ended a prolonged wait of five years for Kohli to score a century outside Asia. Kohli is currently the only cricketer in history to make a three-digit score in his 500th international appearance.

Considering his recent form, the 34-year-old looks promising to shatter Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary record of hitting 100 centuries across all formats. After his 500th game, Tendulkar had 75 centuries, while Kohli has got one more to his name at the same stage.

After putting up a disappointing performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final last month, Virat Kohli looks to have returned to his iconic rhythm in the West Indies tour. He was one of India’s standout batters in the opening Test, which India won by an innings and 141 runs.

Batting on a tricky surface in Dominica, Kohli showed his grit, taking as many as 182 balls to score 76 runs during India’s first innings. His knock comprised only five boundaries.

In the second Test, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off a dominant start to India’s batting. The openers added 139 runs to the scoresheet before Jaiswal departed for 57 runs. Rohit could stay at the crease longer before Jomel Warrican sent him off at 80 runs. The upcoming batters– Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane– failed to build on the foundation, contributing 10 and 8 runs respectively.

When West Indies just began to find momentum, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja took over the charge and went on to stitch an inning-reviving 159-run stand. While Kohli folded up with 121 runs off 206 balls, Jadeja scored 62 runs in 152 deliveries. Riding on a 56-run knock from Ravichandran Ashwin, India wrapped up their first innings for 438 runs. At stumps, West Indies could reach 86 runs, losing the wicket of opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul.