Anushka Sharma hails activist Sunitha Krishnan, praises Amitabh Bachchan's KBC for showing her story

The ongoing popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 often hosts social activists and felicitates them for their contribution to society. This week, in the Karamveer Special episode, host Amitabh Bachchan introduced Padma Bhushan awardee Sunitha Krishnan who has saved over 20,000 women from human trafficking.

Actress Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to laud Krishnan and the team of KBC for bringing forth such stories to the people of India. "She has done and is doing such incredible work in rescuing women and young girls as little as 3 years old from sex trafficking,” Anushka writes of Krishnan.

She further appreciated the efforts of Bachchan and KBC team for highlighting such "amazing people on the show".

The incidents and the dirty realities that a crusader like @sunita_krishnan brought to light on the KBC episode are so shocking and hurtful. She has done and is doing such incredible work in rescuing women and young girls as little as 3 years old from sex trafficking. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 18, 2019

We are grateful that people like her exist in this world. And kudos to KBC for highlighting such amazing people on the show. @SrBachchan — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 18, 2019

Krishnan, who fights her way against human trafficking, is a victim herself and was allegedly gang-raped by 8 men in her early years as a teen. Furthermore, she also revealed the ground reality of the human trafficking cases in India and said that the youngest victim she saved was a three-year-old girl.

"When I felt that there is an urgent need to help these victims, we created our own community of women named Prajwala which aims to contribute towards uplifting these girls. I am obliged to KBC and Mr Bachchan for giving us a platform where we can fearlessly talk about our journey with the world," Sunitha said as reported by News18.

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2019 11:16:01 IST