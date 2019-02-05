You are here:

Anushka Sharma fans trace down her American doppelganger on Instagram, compare her to Julia Michaels

FP Staff

Feb 05, 2019 11:00:58 IST

Julia Michaels, an American singer, bears an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. Michaels is a 25-year-old American singer-songwriter who has written songs for popular singers like Selena Gomez, Britney Spears and Justin Bieber.

Twitterati, who came across Sharma's doppelganger, could not stop themselves from commenting on their pictures.They have been leaving comments, tagging her in pictures and mostly asking Michaels the same single question: Does she know how much she looks like Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma?

It all started when one of the pictures from Julia's official accounts reached Indian netizens. Below are some of the pictures of the singer who has a similar face structure like Sharma's.


View this post on Instagram

Aus makin my hair extra floofy

A post shared by Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

P. Sherman 42 Wallaby Way Sydney A post shared by Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) on

View this post on Instagram

@robscheppy

A post shared by Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😍🐶 @elleindia A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

While the doppelganger phenomenon rained memes, people were quick to spam the singer and make her aware of Anushka’s existence. Some labelled her as the actor’s sister while many called her the white version of Anushka. Check out some of the hilarious memes below.

 

