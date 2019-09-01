Anushka Sharma defends Zareen Khan against body-shaming trolls: 'You're beautiful just the way you are'

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan recently took to her social media to post a picture of herself posing by the Lake Pichola in Rajsthan. However, soon after she shared the picture, the Veer actress was trolled for the stretchmarks on her stomach which were visible in the photo.

However, Zareen hit back at the trollers and shared a note to silence the criticism. While many praised her for the courage, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma too shared an appreciation post for her.

Check out Zareen's post here

In response to trolling and body shaming, Zareen later shared a note on her Instagram stories writing, "So for people who are very curious to know about what's wrong with my stomach… This is the natural stomach of a person, who’s lost more than 50 kg of weight. This is how it looks when it’s not photoshopped or surgically corrected."

In her next story the actress added, “I’ve always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up."

To defend Zareen and in response to the criticism that she faced online, Anushka called Zareen Khan 'strong and perfect' and wrote, "Zareen, you're beautiful, brave and strong just the way you are."

Meanwhile, Zareen, who was last seen in 2018 horror film 1921, will feature in a Punjabi language film, titled Daaka.

Anushka, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is currently on a break. She is in West Indies accompanying her husband Virat Kohli, who is leading the Indian cricket team in their Caribbean tour.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 15:45:43 IST