According to Lefty and Karla Otto, global brand tracking agencies that monitors the impact of brands and celebrities at global events, Jennie sporting Chanel and Anushka sporting Prada at the prestigious Cannes film festival were the most talked about celebrities globally this year.

The report showed the global pop star Jennie’s EMV (Earned Media Value) to be at 35.2 million dollars, while Anushka Sharma was at a staggering 17.9 million dollars. These two beat the likes of Blackpink’s Rose whose EMV was at 17.1 million dollars wearing Saint Laurent and Blackpink’s Lisa came in fourth with an EMV of 14.7 million dollars with CELINE. BTS’s Kim Tae-hyung popularly also called ‘V’ came in fifth with an EMV of 14.4 million dollars as he sported CELINE too.

Anushka on her Bollywood debut

Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF, and its cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, was released on Feb 14 to huge acclaim. In the docu-series, Anushka Sharma reveals how the enigmatic Aditya Chopra wanted to keep her debut under wraps, to an extent that he told Anushka to not even tell her parents about Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi! Aditya Chopra is the director of the blockbuster Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, starring superstar Aditya Chopra in the lead.

Anushka reveals laughing, “Everything was under wraps. Nobody knew about it and Adi didn’t want anybody to know that I was the lead actor. Adi literally said to me, ‘you can’t tell anybody. You cannot even tell your parent.” I said, “Huh?”

