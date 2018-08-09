You are here:

Anushka Sharma, BCCI questioned by fans after actress poses with Virat Kohli in Team India picture

Aug,09 2018 11:29:39 IST

Another controversy erupted on Twitter after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a picture of the Indian cricket team at the Indian High Commission. The aforementioned picture didn't only have the players of the team in it, it also had Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma standing next to her husband and team India captain, Virat Kohli.

Cricketing fans on Twitter lashed out at BCCI after the picture was posted online. They objected that the Vice Captain was standing in the last row while Anushka stood next to captain Virat Kohli in the picture. The tweet by BCCI provoked some harsh reactions from fans on Twitter. Here is what some of them said:

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a source close to the BCCI said that no official protocol was broken as Indian High Commission had invited other team players with their families.

The source said, "This is the norm wherever the team travels. The High Commission invites the players with their relatives and it is eventually the decision of the individuals. Even in London the players were invited along with their partners. There has been no breach of any protocol."

