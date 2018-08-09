Anushka Sharma, BCCI questioned by fans after actress poses with Virat Kohli in Team India picture

Another controversy erupted on Twitter after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a picture of the Indian cricket team at the Indian High Commission. The aforementioned picture didn't only have the players of the team in it, it also had Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma standing next to her husband and team India captain, Virat Kohli.

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018

Cricketing fans on Twitter lashed out at BCCI after the picture was posted online. They objected that the Vice Captain was standing in the last row while Anushka stood next to captain Virat Kohli in the picture. The tweet by BCCI provoked some harsh reactions from fans on Twitter. Here is what some of them said:

Vice captain is in last row and First Lady of Indian cricket is in front row. These people giving lecture online few days back. @AnushkaSharma — Ali MG (@aliasgarmg) August 7, 2018

Why @BCCI allows someones wife at official tour.... Please confirm Is your team mens are at work or on honeymoon — Nishant (@NishNishantkr) August 7, 2018

anushka sharma is also there in the squad so probably she will be included in the playing 11 too for the next match — Mayank Sharma (@MSharma56483635) August 7, 2018

No Hard feelings but I heard recently BCCI denied players from having their wives around when on tour in England. WTH is Anushka doing among Indian team?? Rules are meant for Team and captain should lead from front in every aspect. Just saying — The Cricket Guy (@ambade_akash) August 7, 2018

Why is Anushka here lmao?

She is at the center while the vice captain is at the end lol whatta joke — Od (@odshek) August 8, 2018

News - Virat to receive bharat ratna award. News - We apologise for the wrong news , virat and anushka to receive bharat ratna award for virat’s achievement. — BING ☔️ (@ya_jhakaas) August 8, 2018

When did BCCI declare Anushka as Vice captain ?? C'mon Virat...We know she's your wife. She is your wife but not your luggage. Stop carrying her everywhere you go. https://t.co/8BuIKalEU9 — SPOORTHI NAYAK❤️🇮🇳 (@rainamyidol3) August 8, 2018

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a source close to the BCCI said that no official protocol was broken as Indian High Commission had invited other team players with their families.

The source said, "This is the norm wherever the team travels. The High Commission invites the players with their relatives and it is eventually the decision of the individuals. Even in London the players were invited along with their partners. There has been no breach of any protocol."

