Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani share concerns over Amazon rainforest fire

Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Dia Mirza are among the several Bollywood celebrities who have expressed their concerns about Brazil's Amazon rainforest, where wildfires have been proliferating at an alarming rate. The actors took to their social media to raise awareness about the blazing Amazonian rainforest.

Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma wrote, "The Amazon rainforest has been burning for weeks and we are only just finding out about this!! This is such a scary news! Amazon forests are the lungs of this already suffering planet and they are on fire now! I wish this got more importance from world media!!," adding the #SaveAmazon hashtag.

Disha Patani remarked how the rainforests, considered to be Earth's lungs, have been burning for over two weeks now, without major media publications reporting the incident.

Arjun Kapoor said that the wildfires were "truly saddening" on Twitter.

It’s scary how bad the fire at the Amazon Rainforest is!! I can’t even begin to imagine the impact this will have on the world environment. It is truly saddening. #PrayforAmazonas — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 21, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a clip of the burning Amazon forests on Twitter, with the hashtag, #PrayForAmazon.

The Lungs of our planet Earth have been burning for weeks! #PrayforAmazonia https://t.co/eiduqZt257 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 21, 2019

Dia Mirza, Hansika Motwani, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar were the others who also shared their thoughts on the Amazon rainforests. Check their posts out

Been seeing heart-breaking & alarming pictures of the Amazon rainforest which has been on fire since more than 2 weeks!It is responsible for 20% of the world’s oxygen.This affects each one of us...the earth may survive climate change but we won’t. #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForTheAmazon — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 22, 2019

The 'lungs of our planet' are burning! The #AmazonRainforest is home to about 3 Mn species of plants & animals and 1 Mn indigenous people. It plays an important role in keeping the planet's carbon dioxide levels in check. We won't exist without it! #SaveTheAmazon #PrayforAmazonas https://t.co/9rKfTYXolL — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 22, 2019

My heart is breaking. The lungs of our planet are burning causing decimation, inconceivable destruction and horrific despair for indigenous people. #AmazonRainforest #PrayForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/qgPteb2u7l — Hansika (@ihansika) August 22, 2019

On 20 August, "#PrayforAmazonia" trended on Twitter with netizens criticising Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his failure to stop a series of forest fires that have been tearing through the Amazon forest, the vessel holding a massive amount of world's oxygen, for the last three weeks.

Environmentalists have also put the blame on Bolsonaro, accusing him of relaxing environmental controls in the country and encouraging deforestation. The wildfires have hit a record number this year, with 72,843 fires detected so far by Brazil’s space research centre INPE.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 15:58:50 IST