Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani share concerns over Amazon rainforest fire

FP Staff

Aug 22, 2019 15:58:50 IST

Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Dia Mirza are among the several Bollywood celebrities who have expressed their concerns about Brazil's Amazon rainforest, where wildfires have been proliferating at an alarming rate. The actors took to their social media to raise awareness about the blazing Amazonian rainforest.

Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma wrote, "The Amazon rainforest has been burning for weeks and we are only just finding out about this!! This is such a scary news! Amazon forests are the lungs of this already suffering planet and they are on fire now! I wish this got more importance from world media!!," adding the #SaveAmazon hashtag.

Anushka Sharma's story. Instagram

Disha Patani remarked how the rainforests, considered to be Earth's lungs, have been burning for over two weeks now, without major media publications reporting the incident.

Arjun Kapoor said that the wildfires were "truly saddening" on Twitter.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a clip of the burning Amazon forests on Twitter, with the hashtag, #PrayForAmazon.

Dia Mirza, Hansika Motwani, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar were the others who also shared their thoughts on the Amazon rainforests. Check their posts out

On 20 August, "#PrayforAmazonia" trended on Twitter with netizens criticising Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his failure to stop a series of forest fires that have been tearing through the Amazon forest, the vessel holding a massive amount of world's oxygen, for the last three weeks.

Environmentalists have also put the blame on Bolsonaro, accusing him of relaxing environmental controls in the country and encouraging deforestation. The wildfires have hit a record number this year, with 72,843 fires detected so far by Brazil’s space research centre INPE.

