Anurag Kashyap's imposter allegedly harasses actress Ruhii Singh; director issues statement

FP Staff

Mar 07, 2019 11:49:47 IST

A day after actress Ruhii Singh opened up about being stalked and harassed by a man posing as Anurag Kashyap, the  filmmaker took to Twitter to clarify that he has only one number which he uses to contact people. He further issued a warning about the imposter, who he claims has been harassing people for the last two years.

Anurag Kashyap. Image from Twitter.

According to a report on Bombay Times, the actress, who made her debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's Calendar Girls, used to receive unsolicited text messages from the stalker, which increasingly became violent, sexual and abusive. The stalker claimed to be Kashyap, but the actress said that she did not believe the man as she personally knew the director.

"I know Anurag, so I obviously knew that this man wasn’t him. I told the filmmaker about this stalker and even he suggested that I lodge a complaint with the cops." she was quoted by the daily.

She added that she has lodged a complaint against the man at a Goregaon police station.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 11:53:43 IST

