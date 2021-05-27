Anurag Kashyap was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after he complained of mild pain in his chest last week.

Director Anurag Kashyap has undergone angioplasty after he suffered mild pain in the chest last week. The 48-year-old filmmaker is currently recovering well at home. A source close to Kashyap told Mid Day, “Late last week, Anurag complained of discomfort and decided to get it checked at the earliest. An angiography revealed a few blockages in his heart. He was immediately admitted for surgery”.

The surgery was performed in an Andheri hospital in Mumbai.

Confirming the news to Indian Express, Kashyap‘s spokesperson said, “Yes, he underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating. Thank you for your concern”.

The director finished shooting his upcoming sci-fi thriller Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu in March this year and was working on his next film’s post-production from his home in Mumbai. He was last seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK, which released on Netflix last year. Kashyap was also the executive producer and the dialogue writer of this film.

After the surgery, he has been advised to take rest for a few weeks before resuming work.

His daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has also returned to Mumbai after spending 10 months in the USA. Currently, she is residing with her mom Aarti Bajaj. The 20-year-old has shared her travel journey on her popular vlog.

Aaliyah is studying in the US and suffered from depression. Both Anurag and his ex-wife Aarti had visited their daughter after she got hospitalised due to panic attacks.