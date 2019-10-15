Anurag Kashyap to present Bhaskar Hazarika's Aamis, set in Assam; film to release in India on 22 November

Anurag Kashyap has announced he will present Aamis, a film written and directed by filmmaker Bhaskar Hazarika. Aamis premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York earlier this year, where it was nominated in five categories, including Best Film.

Taking to his Instagram account, Anurag said that audiences "have not seen anything like Aamis coming out of India" before. He added Hazarika is "fearless and is telling a story that is unique."

Expressing his views on Kashyap presenting the movie, Hazarika says in a press statement, "Having Anurag Kashyap to present the film is a dream come true for all of us in the team. Anurag is known for his unique and original vision, and his support for Aamis will definitely go a long way in putting the film in the public eye."

Check out Anurag's post here

While Kashyap has been known to present independent films from across India in theatres, this is the first time he will present a film from the North-east.

A dark love story, Aamis is set in modern-day Guwahati. The film stars debutants Lima Das and Arghadeep Barua, while Neetali Das, Sagar Saurabh, and Manash K Das comprise the supporting cast. Aamis has been produced by Poonam Deol and Shyam Bora, in association with Wishberry Films.

Aamis has received two awards at the recently concluded Singapore South Asian International Film Festival, Best Director for Bhaskar Hazarika and Best Actress for Lima Das. The film will release in Assam and selected cities of India on 22 November.

