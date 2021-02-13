Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu to reunite for new age thriller Dobaara

Dobaara will be Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's third collaboration after 2018's Manmarziyaan and the biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu are all set to reunite for a new age thriller Dobaara. The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor's Cult Movies.

Film Critic and trade analyst TaranAdarsh shared a short clip making the announcement, writing, "TAAPSEE - ANURAG KASHYAP REUNITE... Director #AnuragKashyap and #TaapseePannu reunite for their new project, a thriller... Titled #DoBaaraa..." He added that the film will be produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Sunir Kheterpal, and Gaurav Bose.

Director Anurag Kashyap too shared the announcement teaser, writing, "See what happens when you travel time across the dimensions of the universe. Filming begins soon!"

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "Time. Space.Universe. 2021 will make you question everything. Filming begins soon!@anuragkashyap time to add some lights and colour to your frame again, let’s do it #DOBAARAA."

According to a report in The Hindu, the project will make the filmmaker-actor duo's third collaboration after the 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and the biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh, the latter of the two having Kashyap on board as the producer.

The report cited a statement by Kashyap where he said that he is looking forward to teaming with Pannu and giving the audience a fresh take on thrillers.

Taapsee Pannu added that she has always enjoyed working on thrillers with Kashyap and Kapoor behind the camera and that she is all geared up for the unique experience.