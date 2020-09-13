Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar celebrate The Disciple's win at Venice Film Festival 2020
The Disciple first Indian film to play at Venice Film Festival since Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding
Chaitanya Tamhane's Marathi drama The Disciple won the Best Screenplay award at the Venice Film Festival.
The first Indian film to play at the event since Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, it sees the hero embarking on a long, lonely quest in music, where red carpets and glamour hold little attraction for him.
Tamhane's feature also bagged the prestigious FIPRESCI award, presented by The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI, short for Federation Internationale de la Presse Cinematographique), which aims to promote and develop film culture as well as safeguard professional interests.
The last Indian film to be awarded the FIPRESCI Award at the annual film gala was Mathilukal, directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan in 1990.
(Also read on Firstpost —The Disciple is an expensive film and I was allowed to make it with zero compromises: Chaitanya Tamhane)
Prominent figures of the Indian film industry including Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and Ali Fazal celebrated the film's win.
Here are their tweets
Thank you for sharing this ..!! I am just sooooo so so happy todayyy!!! INDIA CELEBRATE !!!!! #TheDisciple @la_Biennale !! Its a big win for filmakers in india. Thank you #ChaitanyaTamhane for leading us yet again into the New Age. VivekGombar - you dear , are a force!! https://t.co/K4P6xotsnh
— Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 13, 2020
The Disciple by Chaitanya Tamhane and produced by VIvek Gomber wins the prestigious FIPRESCI International critic award at @la_Biennale !! What a milestone, absolutely overjoyed to hear this pic.twitter.com/9QInSxu9Qf — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) September 11, 2020
— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 12, 2020
What a proud moment for #India! Best Screenplay award for #ChaitanyaTamhane’s #TheDisciple at #venezia77 ... https://t.co/juZT4gH3jY — smriti kiran (@smritikiran) September 12, 2020
Proud moment for Indian Cinema! Congratulations #ChaintanyaTamhane and team #TheDisciple https://t.co/Kx1z1iK2fp
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 13, 2020
