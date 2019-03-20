Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao tweet in support of actor Savi Siddhu — who now works as a security guard

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have extended their support on Twitter for actor Savi Siddhu, who is now working as a watchman to sustain himself in a financial crisis.

Savi Sidhu, who was seen in films like Black Friday, Patiala House and Gulaal, featured in a video by Film Companion where he opened up about his on-going financial struggle. In the video, he said, "It is a 12-hour tough job. It's a mechanical job. I don't even have money to buy bus tickets. To watch a film in theatre is like a dream now. My financial condition is not good." On seeing the video, Rajkummar took to Twitter on Tuesday to back the actor.

Very inspired by ur story #SaviSidhu sir. Have always admired ur work in all ur films. Love ur positivity. Will def ask all my casting friends to reach out to u. Thank u @FilmCompanion for sharing his story. Perseverance is the key to overcoming obstacles. https://t.co/mITl3DsmzF — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 19, 2019

Rao also assured Savi in a tweet that he will ask his casting friends to reach out to him.

Savi had started his career in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyab’s films and the filmmaker also extended his support on Twitter for the actor.

There are so many actors out there who don’t have work. I respect Savi Siddhu as an actor and have cast him thrice when he earned the role. I respect him that he chose to live his life with dignity and picked a job unlike so many entitled out of work actors who have either — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 19, 2019

In his twitter thread, the filmmaker recalled the time when he himself had worked as a waiter and shared examples of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who worked as a watchman at one point in time. He applauded Savi’s choice of working as a security guard as he considers it to be a dignified option unlike those failed actors who resort to alcoholism and waste their talents away.

You want to help artists like him then you need to start watching their art by paying for it, by actually be a paying audience. Tweeting the story to me won’t help. I have worked with new comers all my life and I move on to the next new talent I can find . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 19, 2019

We all make conscious choices. Go to cinemas and buy tickets for films that has unknown amazing talent like Savi Siddhu to make sure that they continue to be what they are best at, to be the artist they want to be. That’s all I had to say . Thank you — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 19, 2019

The director also believes that to give an actor a role in a film out of sympathy is insulting. He tweeted, “Savi will have to help himself. Only thing one can do is get the casting directors' to audition him for him to earn the role and for that he will have to walk to that casting directors office like million others."

