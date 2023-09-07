Sacred Games that came out on Netflix in 2018 became a landmark show in the OTT space. It was co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, and starred Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kubbra Sait, and many others. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kashyap revealed how they reached out to many transgender people from the community for that role of Kukoo that was played by Sait.

He said, “While casting Kukoo, whenever we reached out to somebody from the transgender community, they said no. At that time, the world was not ready to accept them as they were and they were also in fear. Representation can’t be taken for granted, (they) have to be a fantastic actor,” he said and added, “There’s a casting requirement but there’s also a performance requirement.”

He has acted in Haddi with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Zeeshan Ayyub that has released on Zee5 today. It shows Siddiqui’s character as a transgender.

Kashyap on meeting Siddiqui for the first time

The first time I met him I actually did not even notice him. Really in the sense, I met him because some friends of mine told me there’s an actor who is leaving town which is Rajpal Yadav.

Talking about his journey as an actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui told Firstpost, “It has been a very interesting journey full of ups and downs and that’s how life is. In these last 24 years, my inner world, my thoughts have improved a lot. Hopefully, I can progress in the coming years of my life as well.”

Talking about Haddi, it features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in leads along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles.