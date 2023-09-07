Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been on a roll with his latest directorial venture- a crime thriller- Kennedy, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and more recently at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Now, the 50-year-old is ready to move on to his next release, an OTT film titled Haddi where the Gangs of Wasseypur director will act alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Haddi’s director Akshat Ajay Sharma talked with Anurag Kashyap about unity in Bollywood and other aspects of the film industry. The Dev D director also cited Anushka Sharma’s example, saying how the actor is trolled if her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli does not perform well at the game.

Anurag Kashyap on cinema, cricket, politicians and heroes

During the chat, when Anurag Kashyap was asked about his perception of Bollywood lacking unity, the Raman Raghav 2.0 director responded that it isn’t that the industry lacks unity but ‘whether there’s unity or not, it doesn’t matter.’

He further added how the things that are most revered are “the ones that are trashed the most.” He directed attention towards the things that are most celebrated in day-to-day lives, namely “cinema, cricket, our politicians, and our heroes.” The Kennedy director added, “We bring them up, and then we are the most disappointed by them.”

Anurag Kashyap on Anushka Sharma

Anurag Kashyap while sharing his perspective on the industry, said that even cricket players face criticism. Illustrating an example, he added that “if Virat Kohli doesn’t score a century today, they’ll criticize him and pull Anushka Sharma into it. Or if someone else doesn’t perform, they’ll say, ‘Why didn’t you pick him?” He further added how in India, everyone is an expert on everything.

Anurag Kashyap discussed how Bollywood has a major difference of opinion about lots of things. Even then, it is not difficult to “sit together and come together and talk,” he further said. The Manmarziyan director called just a few people “rabid opportunists” and it is because of this that ‘the industry collectively avoids them.’ “They are the 1 percent, not more,” he added.

Work Front

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Work-wise, Anurag Kashyap will return to acting in the upcoming OTT film Haddi. The crime drama is directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, and the plot immerses itself in a dark and intricate tale of vengeance revolving around criminal operations in Delhi.

The filmmaker is known for memorable films like Black Friday, Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2, No Smoking, Dev.D, Raman Raghav 2.0 among others.