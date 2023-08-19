Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently spoke to Indian Express on the failure of his last directorial Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. He also revealed that despite the commercial failure of the film, it found a new lease of life when it began streaming on OTT.

He said, “Even though the budgets were low, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat is my biggest flop. It is equivalent to No Smoking. But luckily for Almost Pyaar, it had a second life on Netflix. It is very much my film; it is close to me, and I love that film. There were people who were disappointed that it wasn’t a gangster film and said, ‘What has happened to him?’ That’s their problem honestly.”

On his next film Kennedy

They watch Kennedy and say, ‘Oh Anurag is back!’ I mean, I just released a film two months ago, I didn’t go anywhere. It’s just you want me to keep making crime films but there’s so much more one has to offer! I’m making films that I want to make. I’m not a caterer, I’ll not cater to what you expect from me. I’ll not fall in that trap of repeating a formula

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost last year, Kashyap spoke about these things too:

You have seen so many films across so many languages, you never wanted to remake any of them in your own style?

I never wanted to do remakes. The reason was because there was only a script, not a film. You can interpret the script in your own ways. In this interpretation, you’ll see the difference between this character and the other.

The one word people often use for your film is Noir. What does that exactly mean?

In the correct way if you go, the films of the night. In the true sense, “Andheri raaton mein jo hota hai.” That’s what noir means (smiles).