Anurag Kashyap condemns violence against Jamia students; Akshay Kumar clarifies 'accidental' like on tweet about protests

FP Staff

Dec 16, 2019 13:37:22 IST

Bollywood personalities Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha and Alankrita Shrivastava have expressed concern for the students of Jamia Millia Islamia after several of them were injured during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act/

Kashyap who was off social media for past few months, returned to Twitter stating that 'he can't stay silent any longer'. Calling the government ‘fascist’, in a veiled reference to Bollywood, Kashyap added that it makes his angry to “see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has put out a clarification regarding a 'like' on the tweet about Jamia Milia students. Calling it a 'mistake and accidental', Kumar stated that "in no way do I support such acts."

Here is the video liked by Kumar

Read Kumar's clarification

All the tweets by Bollywood personalities

Article 15 actor Sayani Gupta shared a viral picture of Bollywood celebrities with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling them out to respond to the current chaos

Anubhav Sinha shared a series of tweets condemning police's action and also took a dig at other celebs writing, "You are no icons. You are businessmen."

In a series of tweets, filmmaker Shrivastava revealed that she is an alumni of Jamia University and adds that "it is the place that gave me hope and encouragement when I was a confused young girl trying to navigate my way through life." Adding that the violence is "wrong and cruel at every level", she maintains that she "stands in solidarity with the bravehearts."

(Also read - Citizenship Amendment Act Protests LIVE Updates)

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 14:19:05 IST

