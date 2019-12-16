Anurag Kashyap condemns violence against Jamia students; Akshay Kumar clarifies 'accidental' like on tweet about protests

Bollywood personalities Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha and Alankrita Shrivastava have expressed concern for the students of Jamia Millia Islamia after several of them were injured during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act/

Kashyap who was off social media for past few months, returned to Twitter stating that 'he can't stay silent any longer'. Calling the government ‘fascist’, in a veiled reference to Bollywood, Kashyap added that it makes his angry to “see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has put out a clarification regarding a 'like' on the tweet about Jamia Milia students. Calling it a 'mistake and accidental', Kumar stated that "in no way do I support such acts."

Here is the video liked by Kumar

For people requesting Bollywood stars for raising their voice against police brutality on Jamia students. Here is our Hero @akshaykumar who "likes" a tweet mocking brutal attack on Jamia Milia students. He has now unliked it. #JamiaProtest pic.twitter.com/tgYwOiHDQ6 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 16, 2019

Read Kumar's clarification

Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2019

All the tweets by Bollywood personalities

This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

This is heartbreaking... In which civilized country is this normal ? Why such excessive force ? Who tear gases students studying inside a library? Nothing justifies this. https://t.co/fK2kX17Qqg — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 16, 2019

To speak with silence when we should protest is what makes cowards out of men. India is burning. One can’t be mute anymore. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) December 16, 2019

Article 15 actor Sayani Gupta shared a viral picture of Bollywood celebrities with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling them out to respond to the current chaos

On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr.Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be?@RanveerOfficial @karanjohar @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/6l5ky5zbNt — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) December 15, 2019

Anubhav Sinha shared a series of tweets condemning police's action and also took a dig at other celebs writing, "You are no icons. You are businessmen."

When no one has the answers, students do. Look at history worldwide. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 15, 2019

Dear Icons! Films. Sports. Arts. Politics. Literature. Etc. We chose what we chose because most of us didn’t want to be Government servants. Guess what.... you all now are GOVERNMENT SERVANTS!!! Bwahahaha — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 16, 2019

We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) December 15, 2019

In a series of tweets, filmmaker Shrivastava revealed that she is an alumni of Jamia University and adds that "it is the place that gave me hope and encouragement when I was a confused young girl trying to navigate my way through life." Adding that the violence is "wrong and cruel at every level", she maintains that she "stands in solidarity with the bravehearts."

...Today my heart is bleeding for the students of Jamia who have been mercilessly attacked on campus. This is wrong and cruel at every level. I stand in solidarity with the bravehearts of Jamia. I am praying for the students who are injured and fighting for their lives. — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) December 15, 2019

I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything! — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 16, 2019

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 14:19:05 IST