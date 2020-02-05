You are here:

Anurag Kashyap chooses not to fly with IndiGo for Kolkata Film Festival in solidarity with Kunal Kamra

In solidarity with stand-up comic Kunal Kamra, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says he has decided to not fly IndiGo airlines.

The director said he chose another carrier, Vistara, instead.

"No @IndiGo6E.. on @airvistara.. in solidarity with @kunalkamra88," Kashyap tweeted on Monday.

Check out the tweet

‘I won’t fly IndiGo until Kunal Kamra is allowed to do so’ - @anuragkashyap72 in solidarity with @kunalkamra88 https://t.co/7JOxlMJ5Ts — The Telegraph (@ttindia) February 4, 2020

Last week, IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months, after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its planes from Mumbai to Lucknow. SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India also imposed a similar ban on Kamra without specifying any period.

On his part, Kamra on 1 February sent a legal notice to the airline demanding an unconditional apology, revocation of the ban and Rs 25 lakh compensation. The video of the incident posted by Kamra on Twitter went viral on social media last week. The stand-up comedian is seen asking Goswami if he is a "coward or a journalist".

Check out Kunal Kamra's video

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Kamra received both praise and criticism from people belonging to different walks of life, including IndiGo pilot-in-command Rohit Mateti who conveyed his anguish to the airline management for not consulting him before announcing the ban on the comedian.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 11:20:21 IST