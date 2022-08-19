Kashyap called KJo “a misunderstood person,” and admitted that he has “judged” the Koffee With Karan host a lot.

Intriguing the audiences with his latest outing Dobaaraa, Anurag Kashyap is well known for his critically acclaimed movies and his outspoken nature. Continuing this trajectory, the ace filmmaker in his recent interview opened up about his bond with Karan Johar, who time and again has found himself on the receiving end of trolling allegedly for promoting nepotism. In his candid conversation, Kashyap called KJo “a misunderstood person,” and admitted that he has “judged” the Koffee With Karan host a lot. The filmmaker, who is on a promotional spree for his latest mystery thriller, went on to say that Karan is a man with vision and courage.

Calling Karan “a late discovery,” Kashyap admitted that the filmmaker comes from a “privileged” background and revealed that he “knew his father”. Pinkvilla quoted Kashyap as saying, “I’ve judged him a lot. When I met him, I found him to be like me but on the other side of the coin.” Kashyap revealed that Karan gives his filmmakers, people, and directors “much freedom and empowerment.” Kashyap said, “He is a misunderstood person. The most amazing thing about him is he has his own critic. Today, the creative head of Dharmatics Somen Mishra was the biggest Karan Johar critic and what Karan Johar did was hire him.”

The AK vs AK actor concluded by calling this “a sign of a visionary and a courageous man.” Coming back to Kashyap’s much talked-about film, Dobaaraa, which is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, witnessed its theatrical release today. The mystery film debuted in theatres with largely favourable reviews from both viewers and critics. Anurag Kashyap’s directorial features Taapsee Pannu in the titular role. The film also stars Taapsee’s Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati. The movie is backed by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Sunir Kheterpal, and Gaurav Bose. Earlier, Taapsee took to her social media platform to share a note by the makers, wherein they called Dobaaraa a “cult film.”

