The unconventional filmmaker of the entertainment industry, who is known for his unique style of narrative, has given big breaks to powerhouses like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal.

However, in a recent interview, Kashyap said that he do feel guilty now for asking them to work with him as their market value is too high compared to the budget of his films. He also said that if he even asks them, they will work for free for the director.

“I’m not afraid of making films with very good actors, at a time when I can afford them, and my costs are so low that I have nothing to lose. If you ask me today if I can make Raman Raghav at the same cost with Vicky, I can’t, because his market value is high,” Anurag told Zoom Entertainment.

He added, “It’s a two-way thing. If I’m making a low-budget film, Vicky will come and do it for free, which is a burden for me. Of course, I feel guilty. Vicky did Almost Pyaar for me. He came, he gave me his dates, he charged me nothing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

On the professional front, Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of Kennedy. Talking about the film, it has garnered rave reviews in the international film festivals including a seven-minute standing ovation at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival. Opening up about getting creative satisfaction with such a response, he quoted, “This is the film that I’ve gone all out and I’ve made my own film from start to finish. There’s nothing, no regrets and nothing like that. I can truly say that there’s nothing. There’s been a massive support from the studio and from my team.

Produced under the banners of Good Bad Films and Zee Studios, the film also stars Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone, Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal and Megha Burman in prominent roles. Kennedy marks the third collaboration between Kashyap and Bhat after Ugly and Dobaaraa.