Anurag Basu reveals schedule clash with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika made her drop Imali

Kangana Ranaut, who was supposed to collaborate with Anurag Basu, the director of her debut film Gangster, opted out of Imali (tentative title) for what would have been the third collaboration between Kangana and Anurag. The filmmaker is however hopeful, and says they are destined to work together again.

Amidst news that Kangana "opted" out of the project, Basu told Indo Asian News Service, "She didn't opt. We were supposed to start the film last November. But then (her) Manikarnika schedule got changed. Then I got busy with my current film, and then she got busy with Panga. It started a never-ending dynamo of confusion on dates (sic)."

"But we are destined to work together again. I'm sure it will happen sooner or later," added the filmmaker, who launched the actress in 2006.

After the success of Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana is working on three films; Mental Hai Kya, Panga and the Jayalalithaa biopic. In the meantime, she is also focusing on her next directorial venture.

Kangana said that moving out of Basu's film was a tough call for her. She further claims that rescheduling her dates and cancelling Imali was a difficult choice to make. Both Ranaut and Basu have had a discussion on this and since Kangana also plans to commence her biopic in a while, she was unable to give time.

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 18:00:01 IST