Anurag Basu announces Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pritam's music
Metro In Dino boasts an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Producer Bhushan Kumar and the ace director Anurag Basu join forces for an anthology ‘Metro… इन दिनों’. While the music will be scored by Pritam, the film will boast an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro… इन दिनों showcases bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times! Audiences will not only experience a fresh storyline but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in this present-day chronicle.
View this post on Instagram
Ecstatic about the collaboration, Producer Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series said, “Working with Anurag dada has always been a treat! Stitching a story out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist, none better than dada could helm this ship. We are elated to join hands with him yet again for Metro… इन दिनों. While he brings about the magic with a gripping story, Pritam will be adding his charm with the music enhancing the experience entirely. We are surely looking out for this one.”
Director Anurag Basu added, “Metro…इन दिनों is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me! The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be more happy to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work.”
Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd present Metro .. इन दिनों . Directed by Anurag Basu, music by Pritam, the film is produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu.
ead all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Game changer of 2022 Anupam Kher: ‘Lot of heroes have come and gone, but actors have survived’
In conversation with the eternal optimist of Bollywood, actor Anupam Kher on his three successes - Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2 and Uunchai and how reinvention is his survival mantra and how he believes genuine thoughts will always reach people.
Lust Stories 2: Kajol, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Tillotama Shome on board for new season
A report by Pinkvilla says that considering the theme of the show, it's likely to have a release closest to Valentine's Day.
Vadh: The new promo featuring Sanjay Mishra is not for the faint hearted
The dialogue promo of VADH opened more chapters about the mysteries that are going around in the film. While Neena Gupta was seen hinting to the police about the evidence, it raised the doubt of cops on them.