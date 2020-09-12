Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya passes away aged 35 after kidney failure

Singer Shankar Mahadevan confirmed the news of Anuradha Paudwal’s son's death on social media

Renowned playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal passed away on Saturday. He was 35.

Singer Shankar Mahadevan confirmed the news of Aditya's death on social media. "Devastated hearing this! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more!! Just can’t believe this! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being!! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back! Just can’t come to terms with this!!" Mahadevan wrote.

Check out the post

Aditya is survived by his mother Anuradha Paudwal and sister Kavita Paudwal. According to a report by India Today, Aditya was unwell and was suffering from kidney ailments for the past few months. He was hospitalised and the cause of his death is reported to be kidney failure.

Singer Aditi Singh Sharma also shared the news of Aditya's death and wrote, "We have lost an amazing musician and an awesome human being today. I pray for your soul to rest in peace, dear Aditya. My heartfelt condolences to Anuradha ji, their family & loved ones, and strength to cope with this irreparable loss."

Aditya Paudwal has produced the song Saheb Tu in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray which was based on the life of Shiva Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray.

Aditya, in an interview, had earlier talked about working together with his mother for a composition. "She has made a mark in devotional music. People still get moved by her performances. I have seen people's lives changing after listening to her devotional 'aartis' and 'mantras'. I would like to come up with a composition for my mother," he said.