TV actor Rushad Rana recently tied the knot with Ketaki Walawalker in a traditional Marathi wedding. The star-studded affair was attended by many of Rushad’s co-actors and the couple’s friends from the industry. Rushad is known for his role in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya as well as in the Star Plus show, Anupamaa. On the other hand, Ketaki is the creative director for Anupamaa. Notably, actors from both shows marked their attendance at the wedding, photos of which are now going viral on the internet. Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly was also in attendance and the actor can be seen having a great time at the ceremonies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali shared a couple of photos from the wedding and extended her heartfelt greetings to the couple. “Ho gayi shaaaadddiiiiii”, she wrote in her caption with a lot of heart emojis. In the photo, both Rushad and Ketaki can be seen dressed in their wedding attires. Rupali too was dressed in an ethnic outfit.

Soon after this, the post was filled with congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans. Actor Ronit Roy also dropped a message for the newlyweds.

Notably, Rupali had also shared some photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies where she can be seen happily posing with the couple. “I love both so much. Mrs and Mr Walawalakar-Rana wish u both a lifetime of love and happiness”, she wrote.

After holding an intimate wedding ceremony on 4 January 2023, the couple hosted a starry reception in the evening where many of Rushad’s friends and co-actors were seen arriving. Celebrities like Delnaaz Irani, Nandish Sandhu, Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar, Gaurav Khanna and wife Akanksha Chamola, Rupali Ganguly, Aneri Vajani, Harsh Rajput, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, and Rajan Shahi were among those seen attending the reception.

About Rushad Rana

Known for working in several prominent TV shows like Hip Hip Hurray, Kehta Hai Dil, and Sasural Simar Ka and some Bollywood films as well, Rushad Rana was previously married to Khushnum. But the couple parted ways in 2013. Years after this, he met Ketaki on the sets of Anupamaa and the two began seeing each other.

