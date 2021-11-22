TV actor Madhavi Gogate has passed away at the age of 58 due to Covid-19 related complications

Veteran Marathi artist and popular Star Plus show Anupamaa’s actor Madhavi Gogate passed away on Sunday, 21 November. According to Hindustan Times, Gogate had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Seven Hills hospital in Mumbai.

The 58-year-old had played the role of actor Rupali Ganguly's mother in the serial. TV stars paid tribute to the actor for her charming smile and humble nature.

Taking to her social media account, Ganguly, who played the titular role in the show Anupamaa, took to social media to share some stills of the two actors. “So much left unsaid. Sadgati Madhaviji.”

Meanwhile, TV actress Nilu Kohli also mourned the demise of Gogata. Through her Instagram account, Kohli expressed stating that she can’t believe Gogate has passed away and she is left heartbroken. She also wished to have spoken to her once at least when she (Madhavi) did not reply to her message.

Furthermore, actor Alpana Buch, who plays the role of Ganguly's mother-in-law in the serial also posted a photo on social media of Gogate. She said that she was deeply grieved over the news and stated that an actor cannot exit before the scene is over. Buch ended her note saying she will miss Gogate on the sets especially her cute simile and voice.

Mehul Nisar, who plays the role of her son Bhavesh Joshi in the show, shared a picture with her saying he is shocked and numb.

Gogate was recognised and appreciated for her role in the Marathi film Ghanchakkar opposite Ashok Saraf. She also recently made her Marathi TV debut with Tuza Maza Jamtay. She was also popular among viewers for featuring in several Hindi TV shows including Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha, Kahin Toh Hoga, Koi Apna Sa, among others.