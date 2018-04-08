Anupama Parameswaran on why she signs less Malayalam films: 'Telugu cinema has been too kind to me'

In 2015, when Anupama Parameswaran made her acting debut in Alphonse Puthren’s Premam, little did she know that the role was going to catapult her to instant fame. Her expressive eyes and a dazzling smile became her trademark, and it did not take too long before Telugu and Tamil filmmakers took notice of her.

A year later, she went on to sign a film each with Nithiin, Naga Chaitanya, Sharwanand and Dhanush in Telugu and Tamil cinema respectively, before she returned to Malayalam cinema with Jomonte Suvisheshangal. In fact, Trivikram Srinivas, who introduced her to Telugu film audiences in A…Aa, went on record to say, “Anupama has a long future ahead in Telugu cinema. We really need more actresses like her.”

The prophecy has worked quite well so far. Her popularity soared even higher post the success of Sathamanam Bhavathi in 2017 although Anupama confesses that she has been choosy about what she wants to do. “Last year, I shot for only one film (Vunnadi Okkate Zindagi). I’m okay with not signing a film if I don’t get good roles but I don’t want to sign films just for the sake of it,” Anupama says.

For the past three months, she has been juggling between the sets of two of her upcoming films in Telugu but at the moment, it is her upcoming film Krishnarjuna Yuddham that is making big noise ahead of its release. The actress is paired opposite Nani, for the first time, in this action entertainer which has been directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. “I can’t reveal much about the role but I must confess that I was pleasantly surprised when director Merlapaka Gandhi offered me this character. It’s quite different from everything that I’ve done so far. She’s quite bold and straightforward, and for a while, I was surprised that Gandhi had envisioned me in this role. I couldn’t say no to the film because it’s got a fabulous screenplay as well,” Anupama says, adding that the story and performances by all the actors will take audiences by surprise. “Nani has done a phenomenal job in dual roles and it was a pleasure working with him. Gandhi has designed Krishnarjuna Yuddham quite meticulously and it’s going to be an entertaining film.”

Most of her scenes were filmed in Prague, Czech Republic and Anupama confesses that the experience was like a long holiday. “I have piled on too many kilos in the process and I need to desperately lose weight now,” she chuckles. “I really miss the team now. I can’t sit idle when I’m on the sets of my films and I get along really well with everyone. While acting in this film, I shared a great rapport with cinematographer Karthik, Gandhi, and there were times, when we would go to different locales in Prague to explore the local cuisine and culture.” Her reputation of being hyper-energetic is not without a reason and almost all the actors she has worked with vouch for this fact. “Hey…it’s not just me. Even they are like that (laughs). I don’t think anyone can imagine me being silent on the sets. I get very restless if I’m quiet for too long,” she adds.

After she began acting in Telugu films, she has hardly signed any film in Malayalam cinema where she started her career. Ask her if there is a reason behind the kind of choices she has made and pat comes the reply, “I don’t get a lot of gap from Telugu films (laughs). On a serious note, I did act in Jomonte Suvisheshangal after I made my debut in Premam. It’s just that whenever I got good offers from Malayalam in the past couple of years, I was almost always busy with some film or the other in Telugu. The Telugu film industry has been really kind to me and I can’t leave out such beautifully written characters that I’m being offered. At the moment, I’m shooting for 15 days in a month for A Karunakaran’s film and the rest for Trinadh Rao Nakkina’s Hello Guru Prema Kosame.”

Ask her if she, at times, gets scared that she is getting stereotyped in Telugu cinema, Anupama opines that it all boils down to choosing the right projects. “I don’t think I’ve gotten stereotyped so far. Each role of mine has been different from the previous ones that I’ve done. A lot of times I get roles that I can’t relate to but the challenge lies in enacting them convincingly. It’s a process,” she avers.

Her rise to fame has been quick and along with it, the actress has had to come to terms with her fan base on social media. Does it get overwhelming at times? “Of course! I can’t believe that there are so many people who love and support me unconditionally despite not knowing me personally. On my birthday recently, a lot of people came over to the sets to greet me. For someone who has come from another state, all this love is overwhelming. At times, there are people who troll you on the internet, but I suppose that’s unavoidable when you are under constant glare of the media and public. I do interact with quite a few people who have been sincere with their feedback. I love the sketches that they draw for me (smiles),” Anupama signs off.

Published Date: Apr 08, 2018 14:24 PM | Updated Date: Apr 08, 2018 14:47 PM