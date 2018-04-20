Anupam Kher to star alongside Ruth Wilson, Iain Glen, Keeley Hawes in a BBC true life drama

Anupam Kher is a well-known name in Hollywood having starred in films like Bend It Like Beckham and Silver Lining Playbook and more recently, The Big Sick. And now, the Bollywood actor will be seen in a BBC drama series alongside The Affair and Luther star Ruth Wilson.

A Mumbai Mirror report confirmed the news noting that Kher will start shooting for this true story drama from 8 May in Northern Ireland. Set against the backdrop of the 1960's, the drama titled as Mrs Wilson is a real life story about Ruth Wilson's grandparents. Ruth's grand father Alexander Wilson was a secret agent, MI6 officer and a novelist. After Mr Wilson passed away, his third wife encounters another woman claiming to be the real Mrs Wilson as the story takes a complex turn.

Mr Wilson spent a considerable amount of time in India writing novels. This is where Kher's character will be weaved into the story. Sources say his role will be quite a significant one.

“The real story has an Indian angle too. After serving as a spy in World War I, Alec had moved to India in the ’30s to teach English literature, and while here, he began writing spy novels. That’s where Anupam’s character comes into the picture too. He plays a significant role in retracing Alec’s Indian sojourn,” a source told Pune Mirror.

The screenplay has been written by Anna Symon and the series will be directed by Richard Laxton. On being contacted, Kher told the media that he was very interested after reading the story and thinks it is a very gripping story to be adapted into a drama series. The series also features Keeley Hawes, Iain Glen and Fiona Shaw.

Kher is currently busy shooting The Accidental Prime Minister alongside Akshaye Khanna in the UK.

