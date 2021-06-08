Titled Bhuj: The Day India Shook, the documentary will premiere on Discovery+ India on 11 June.

Discovery+ has unveiled the trailer of Bhuj: The Day India Shook today, a documentary on one of the most damaging earthquakes that hit India, back in 2001. Premiering on 11 June, the documentary is anchored by Anupam Kher.

Bhuj: The Day India documents the survivors of the quake, gathers eyewitness accounts and first-hand footage to retrace the steps of this destructive disaster that not only changed how one looks at earthquakes in India, but also urban planning, medical revolution, and the eventual formation of a national disaster relief force in its aftermath.

The film utilises key archival footage like videos, photographs, newspaper headlines and satellite images of Gujarat to demonstrate the mishap and the fallout.

Chief Fire Officer, Rajesh Bhatt (Ahmedabad Fire & Emergency Services), Jim Livingstone, Team Medic (International Rescue Corp), Sumer Chopra, Director at Institute of Seismological Research, Gujarat, Kushala Rajendran, Geologist (Professor (Retd), Centre for Earth Sciences, Bangalore), among other experts along with survivors form the core of the story to encapsulate the specifics of the disaster.

Speaking about anchoring the show, Kher says, “Every little aspect of the incident gave me goosebumps, I can only imagine the kind of impact it might have had on the individuals who experienced it first-hand. Narrating this premium documentary was an emotional journey for me and my heart goes out to every individual, every survivor, every family that was impacted by this unforeseen disaster. It also fills me with pride being the face of this special documentary and take this story to every corner of this country because I truly believe, the strength of such heroes must be celebrated”.

Check out the trailer here