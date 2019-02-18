Anupam Kher takes a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu for Pulwama comments, calls his comments 'rubbish'

On 14 Februray, 44 CRPF soldiers lost their lives due to a terror attack in Pulwama district, Kashmir. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their grief and condemn the attack. Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu, cricketer-turned-reality show judge and politician made certain statements which didn't settle well with the public sentiment.

While commenting on the attacks, Sidhu said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?" His comment angered the citizens, as well as veteran actor Anupam Kher.

Kher who has often been vocal about social issues, took to social media to voice his opinion on the Congress leader's comments over the Pulwama tragedy. During a Twitter Q&A session, he tweeted, "Sometimes when you talk too much, it can lead to you talking rubbish."

Sometimes when you talk too much, it can lead to you talking rubbish.:) https://t.co/iek0e4rKqW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 17, 2019

Sidhu's comments had sparked massive outrage with netizens calling for a boycott of The Kapil Sharma Show and Sony TV unless Sidhu was sacked from it. Later, Sidhu also claimed that his comment was distorted and he only meant that it was time to look for a permanent solution to terrorism.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 12:05:55 IST