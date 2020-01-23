Anupam Kher responds to Naseeruddin Shah's 'clown' comment: 'You have spent your entire life in frustration'

Anupam Kher on Wednesday hit back at his A Wednesday co-star Naseeruddin Shah over his "clown" comment, saying the actor is not taken seriously due to his substance use.

Shah had taken a shot at Kher, who has been a vocal supporter of the BJP-led central government, calling the actor a "clown" who should not be taken seriously.

"Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think, he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown and any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his psychopathic nature. It is in his blood, he can't help it," Shah told The Wire in the interview.

In his response, Kher posted a video message on his official Twitter handle and said Shah has a habit of criticising others from the film industry.

"Though I have never said anything bad about you but now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I'm sure I'm in great company.

"None of them has ever taken your statements seriously as we all know that due to the substances you have been taking all these years, you don't realise the difference between what is right and what is wrong," Kher said.

He further said that if Shah gets "some headlines" by criticising him, then it would be his gift to him.

"And do you know what is there in my blood? Hindustan. Just understand this," Kher said.

Check out the video posted by Kher on social media below:

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020

In the interview, Shah criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act, which has led to widespread protests in the country, as a law that is divisive.

He lauded the students and women who are leading the anti-CAA protests while also praising Deepika Padukone and others from the industry for raising their voice against the Act.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 10:21:41 IST