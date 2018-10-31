Anupam Kher resigns as FTII chairman: Won't have much time because of international assignments

Anupam Kher has resigned as the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) chairman after a year of taking over the position from his controversial predecessor, Gajendra Chauhan. In a statement released on Twitter, the actor said that because of his international commitments, he will not be able to devote enough time to the institute, its students and management, which is why he was stepping down from his position.

It has been an honour, a privilege & a great learning experience to be the Chairman of the prestigious @FTIIOfficial. But because of my international assignments I won’t have much time to devote at the institute. Hence decided to send my resignation. Thank you. 🙏 @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/lglcREeYM2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 31, 2018

In his statement, Kher specified that one of his international projects based in the US, presumably New Amsterdam, has been given a four-month extension. Therefore, he will be required to be stationed in the country for a period of nine months, a part of which is now over. "Hence, I request you to please accept my resignation and in the notice period scout for someone suitable to take a handover from me," read a part of his statement.

He added that he would always be present in an individual capacity to help the Pune-based institute grow.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 14:41 PM