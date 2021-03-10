Anupam Kher receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, extends thanks to medical staff

#AnupamKher posted an image of him receiving the #coronavirus vaccine, saying, 'Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday said he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 66-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video of him receiving the first jab of the vaccine.

"Got my # COVID-19 first dose vaccination! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Government of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho," Kher tweeted, tagging the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The actor, known for films like Karma, Khosla Ka Ghosla, A Wednesday! and Special 26, did not disclose the name of the vaccine.

Last year, Kher's mother, Dulari, along with actor-brother Raju and his family had tested positive for COVID-19 .

The actor joins a list of Indian celebrities who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine including, veteran actor-MP Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and comedian Johnny Lever.

On 1 March, the government launched the nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age — and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities — get vaccinated.