A few weeks back, veteran and talented actor Anupam Kher dropped his first look as Nobel Prize-winning Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore from his next project. It got mixed responses from netizens including actress Swastika Mukherjee, who said that no one should play the role of Tagore on the silver screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Now, the Uunchai star has reacted to people’s backlash and said it has amused him. “My look as Rabindranath Tagore went viral because of the work that my whole team has put in it. But I was very amused by some people saying, ‘Oh, leave Rabindranath Tagore alone, and nobody should do this’. I got to know about this reaction when my PR team sent it to me. Around 99% of the people who I sent the image asked me why I am sending them Tagore’s picture. There are 86,400 seconds in a day, and if someone says such things for 10 seconds, I will not waste my other seconds thinking about it,” said Kher to HT.

He added, “They want to be noticed by their negative views instead of their work. Aap criticism ke liye notice hue toh kya hi notice hue. I also want to ask if that concerned person is Tagore’s spokesperson. Going forward, people will tell us not to make any project on Gandhi ji. I found it to be an absurd point. What do you mean leave Tagore alone? It had no meaning. I didn’t even know the name of the person (Swastika). When I got the message from my team, I asked them to focus on the appreciation that is coming our way because it took my team almost two months to create the look, and took me three months to get that expression right. There is no one in the world that doesn’t get criticised. I can live with it.”

Saying that it this topic even don’t deserve a discussion, Anupam concluded, “I don’t even want to discuss it because it is such an idiotic thing to say. Aise toh people will stop making projects such as Oppenheimer and Schindler’s List. People should stop making documentaries. Such remarks hold no importance to me. I have a lot of energy but I have no time to waste on people who are random and who have nothing to do but to get noticed by criticising somebody.”