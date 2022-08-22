Anupam Kher reacts to boycott trend, takes dig at Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Anupam Kher referred to Aamir Khan’s past comments on intolerance in the country, stating, “If you have said something in the past, it will surely haunt you.”

Anupam Kher has come out and spoken on boycott trends on social media. Anupam Kher, who was part of The Kashmir Files- one of the year’s biggest hits, seemingly took a dig at the poor performance of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial, which was the official remake of Tom Hanks’ iconic Forrest Gump, failed to rake in moolah at the box office. Talking to India Today, Anupam Kher has spoken up about the boycott calls on the movie. He also referred to Aamir Khan’s past comments on intolerance in the country, stating, “If you have said something in the past, it will surely haunt you.”

On the cancel culture and boycott Bollywood trends that have been gaining traction on social media, Anupam Kher remarked, “If someone one feels that they should start a trend, they are free to do so. There are new trends on Twitter every day.” What was Aamir Khan’s comment on intolerance?

At the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism awards in 2015, Aamir Khan claimed that he felt “alarmed” by the situation in India. He even said that his wife Kiran Rao had asked if they should move out of the country. The comments sparked a backlash on social media. Before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha this month, several people on social media had called for a boycott of the movie, due to Khan’s earlier comments.

What was Anupam Kher’s stance on the intolerance debate? In 2015, Anupam Kher criticised Aamir Khan for his comments. In a series of tweets, he had asked the PK actor to “spread hope” instead of fear.

Dear @aamir_khan. #SatyamevaJayate u talked about evil practices but gave Hope. So even in ‘Intolerant’ times u need 2 spread Hope not Fear. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 23, 2015

Kher had also asked Aamir Khan if he had explained to Kiran Rao that India was the country that had made him a star.

Dear @aamir_khan. Did you ask Kiran which country would she like to move out to? Did you tell her that this country has made you AAMIR KHAN. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 23, 2015

Anupam Kher and Aamir Khan have starred together in several movies like Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, Dil and Rang De Basanti. Anupam Kher was last seen in the Telugu movie Karthikeya 2, which also starred Nikhil Siddharth, Harsha Chemdu, Adithya Menon and Darbha Appaji Ambarisha. The film revolved around Karthik (Nikhil Siddharth) and his quest to find the anklet of Lord Krishna.

