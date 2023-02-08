Anupam Kher, who’s gearing up for his new film Shiv Shastri Balboa, recently spoke about the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and how it was not impacted by the Boycott Bollywood trend. Speaking to DNA publication, he said, “No one gets influenced to watch a film by a trend. If you liked the trailer of the film, you want to watch it. If the film is well-made, no one has the power to sabotage it. People even go for the film with a feeling of vengeance against the hate trend.”

He added, ““The film audience never boycotted cinema. We had gone through the Covid pandemic, there was a lockdown, and people were asked to sit in their houses. This has happened after 100 years or so. During this phase, audiences look out for other means of entertainment. The OTT platforms saw a boost, and they started watching the films with their ease. To bring them (audiences) out of fear takes some time.”

Instagram has launched a special filter for the upcoming film, Shiv Shastri Balboa. This filter has funky goggles with tiger eyes and it is not the only thing that is cool about this filter. A cute pug named Casper will appear when you nod your head and give you a comment on how you look with the filter on and it will be related to the context of the film in some way. The filter is fun and easy to use and is already trending all over the social media.

To people’s interest, while launching the filter on his personal Instagram account, Anupam Kher announced that he would be giving away 2 free tickets to the Shiv Shastri Balboa movie to lucky winners who post their pictures and reels using the filter on their social media.

Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan , Starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri, Sharib Hashmi, Presented by UFI Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd — Kishore Varieth, Anupam Kher Studios and Tarun Rathi, Producer: Kishore Varieth, Executive Producer: Ashutosh Bajpay

The hype is real! Watch Shiv Shastri Balboa in your nearby theatres from 10th February.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.