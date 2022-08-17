Anupam Kher shared a selfie with Kartik Aaryan and wrote how The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made massive money worldwide, and called himself and Aaryan the two Superstars.

Kartik Aaryan left a mark on the audience as he delivered the biggest opening of the year with Bhool Bhulaaiyaa 2 despite releases from various other superstars coming in and on the other hand, the other film, The Kashmir Files, grew to be the biggest grosser in Hindi surprising one and all.

And recently, the superstars of these 2 biggest Hindi films of 2022, Kartik Aaryan and Anupam Kher met up and shared selfies from their meeting as a treat for their fans. And in a long caption, Kher shared the images writing- "SUPERSTARS: Since the criteria of calling an actor (however good he/she is) a #SuperStar depends on the money their movies make, I am sharing with you all a pic of two SUPERSTARS. At least this year for me! My film #KashmirFiles made 350crores worldwide and @kartikaaryan’s #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 earned close to 250 crores. Time is changing and so is the audience's taste and the system. Who had ever imagined that a day will come, when my film like #KashmirFiles in the lead will do business of 350cr. It is a good churning! I welcome the change. Hope you all do too! It was such a pleasure to meet #Kartik recently! He is going to be here for a long long time. Both, as an actor and a superstar."

Both actors have had different journeys in Bollywood, starting out from outside the glamourous world and making it so big on their own hard work and merit, to being the leading faces of the biggest films of the country today. While Kartik is the face of Fan-made superstars, Anupam Kher is the name associated with quality and talent and both their fans always look forward to their films eagerly. He made his Bollywood debut with Saaransh in 1984 and was then seen in films like Daddy, Dil, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Parampara, Laadla, Lamhe, Chandni, Karma, Arjun, Ram Lakhan, Dushmani, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, A Wednesday, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Khosla Ka Ghosla, and very recently, The Kashmir Files.

