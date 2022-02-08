The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty will release in theatres on 11 March. The film was originally slated to release on January 26 but was pushed due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

With the COVID-19 restrictions being eased down in the country, the Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty's upcoming drama The Kashmir Files gets a release date. The actor-author announced that the film is slated to hit the screens on 11 March, just before Holi. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Anupam Kher unveiled the new release date of the film and wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in THEATRES on March 11. Bringing the story of #KashmiriPanditGenocide Please support and bless us. #KashmiriPanditGenocide #RightToJustice (sic).”

Vivek, sharing the new release date of The Kashmir Files, wrote, “Bringing the story of Kashmir Genocide on the big screen. #TheKashmirFiles releasing on 11th March 2022 #RightToJustice (sic).”

Plot:

The Kashmir Files is based on the life of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

Cast:

The ensemble cast comprises Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit, Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik aka Bitta (Inspired by Farooq Ahmed Dar), Puneet Issar as DGP Hari Narain.

Earlier, the film dominated the prestigious Times Square tower in New York on the auspicious occasion of India’s Republic Day.