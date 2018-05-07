You are here:

Anupam Kher joins cast of NBC's medical drama New Amsterdam, will reunite with Sense8 co-star Freema Agyeman

PTI

May,07 2018 14:53:37 IST

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set to feature in medical drama New Amsterdam. The 63-year-old actor will star as Dr Vijay Kapoor, a neurologist, in the show which has been picked up to be a series at the NBC.

Anupam Kher. YouTube

Kher, who shot for the pilot of the show in the US for over a month, says he is excited to be a part of the series.

 

"NBC's New Amsterdam is anticipated as the next big thing in international television. I'm glad that the medical drama has been selected among other shows of NBC for this upcoming season. It's quite an interesting show and the role is challenging enough to push the envelope as an actor," the actor said in a statement.

A renowned name in international cinema for years, Kher recently bagged a BAFTA nomination for The Boy with a Topknot and will also be seen in BBC's Mrs Wilson.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, the series also stars Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.

Kher and Agyeman have previously together worked in Netflix's sci-fi drama Sense8.

New Amsterdam has been directed by Kate Dennis and produced by David Schulner, Peter Hortan and Universal Television.

