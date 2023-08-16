Earlier in March this year, actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away and left behind movies and memories. His good friend Anupam Kher spoke about the actor and spending time with his daughter in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. He said, “Even before Satish’s death, I used to go to their place and talk to her a lot. But after his death, I go out of my way to take out time and really make an effort to spend time with her to make her feel that there is a father figure in her life.”

He added, “I can’t replace Satish in her life, nobody can. But I can certainly give her emotional strength. I also need strength because I lost a part of myself. I was really attached to Satish, who would call me every day. I miss him every single day. He was a habit in my life.”

On Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika

Vanshika has lost her father at an impressionable age. I have lost a friend. She must know how her father was as a person, colleague, friend, and an actor. She might not be able to express (her emotions) at her place, or to her mother thinking about her state of mind. She is a bright kid. She needs an outlet. She needs to be told that her father was a great man. I tell her stories of her father, which makes her laugh. I can’t bring Satish back, but I can spend time with his daughter and relive those moments, or go to places where I used to with Satish.