Anupam Kher dedicates IIFA Outstanding Achievement in Cinema award to struggling actors without godfathers

Bangkok: Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher, bestowed with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema honour in Bangkok, has dedicated the award to strugglers who try and find their feet in the showbiz world without having a godfather.

"Thank you IIFA for honouring me with Outstanding Achievement In Cinema Award. I really feel honoured and energised. Thank you the people of Bangkok for your love, warmth and hospitality. I dedicate this award to all the struggling actors who have to make it without godfathers," Anupam tweeted on 25 June.

The actor received the honour at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) gala on 24 June night. An introductory speech to Anupam's life and career was made by his long-time friend and co-actor Anil Kapoor, while the trophy was handed over to him by Viacom18's Group CEO Sudhanshu Vats. "Thank you my dearest friend Anil Kapoor for introducing my Outstanding Achievement In Cinema Award at IIFA with so much love, warmth. Selflessness and grace. You are a priceless and a unique friend. Your words moved me," wrote Anupam, who has featured in over 500 movies in his career, which has seen him work across the theatre, television and film mediums.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 11:33 AM