Anupam Kher announces book based on his experiences during COVID-19 pandemic, unveils cover on Twitter

Anupam Kher's book will recount his experiences during the lockdown, including the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher had contracted the virus.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday unveiled the cover of his latest book 'Your Best Day Is Today'. Kher had announced the book, in which he experiences during the coronavirus -induced countrywide lockdown, on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Kher shared the cover of the book, which has a smiling photo of the actor, alongside the title.

Through this book, Kher will recount his experiences during the lockdown, several ups and downs, including the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher had contracted the virus.

The versatile actor's previous two books are his biography Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly published last year and another is The Best Thing About You is You!, which released in 2011.