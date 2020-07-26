Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta collaborate for a lockdown-themed anthology project

Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor are coming together for a special project based on life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor are working on making an anthology focused on the experiences of life amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The project will include different stories about Covid-19 and how significantly it has touched the lives of all.

Speaking to The Times of India, Sinha said, “This is such an interesting time, you know – even though I realise interesting may not be the best word. Sudhir bhai’s driver had contracted COVID and he was unable to get a bed – and we were making all sorts of phone calls just to get him a hospital bed. Uss raat mere dimaag mein aaya ki humein usko document karna chahiye (I had the idea that night that we should document all of it). And what better way to do it than different filmmakers looking at different things?"

Sinha also shed light on the subject of everyone’s films, he said, Mehta’s story is quite 'comic and tragic'. Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi director Sudhir Mishra's film will likely be bit 'political.' Further, Sinha adds on how he is still struggling with his story – because he wants to tell an atmospheric story, which is about fear.

Sinha is also producing the yet-untitled anthology project. More details on cast and release date is yet to be released