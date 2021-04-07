Anubhav Sinha receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine at Mumbai hospital
Anubhav Sinha shared the update with a picture of himself at the coronavirus vaccination centre.
Anubhav Sinha on Wednesday said he received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Thappad director posted a picture of himself from the vaccine centre. In the caption, the 55-year-old filmmaker simply wrote "Done."
See his post here
Done!!! pic.twitter.com/jlZ1zUCTwJ
— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 7, 2021
Nearly 82 lakh people have been vaccinated so far in Maharashtra since the roll-out of the inoculation drive.
Previously, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Rohit Shetty and Anees Bazmee received their first dose of the vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
