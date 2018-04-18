Anu Menon, better known as Lola Kutty, will host TLC's upcoming comedy game show Queens Vs Kings

Anu Menon, best known for catching celebrities unaware with her alter ego Lola Kutty’s intriguing and absurd questions, is making her comeback after a seven-year-long sabbatical. This time, she will be hosting the comedy game show Queens Vs Kings, starting 23 April on TLC, as reported by DNA.

“It’s a fun concept. Moreover, I have never been captain of anything in school so I didn’t want to let go of this opportunity. It is basically to do with the ‘isms’ — professionalism, romanticism, etc. There will be stand-up comedy, some games and of course, a tu tu main main between the girls and boys!” said Menon, as reported by DNA.

The actress, who is a successful stand-up comedian and a stage actor as well, is returning to television, but not with a talk show. She feels they are dime a dozen nowadays, and the novelty of Lola Kutty has worn off. She is open to bringing back Lola Kutty at a different time, perhaps in the second season of her comeback show, after reinventing the character.

The actress had also turned filmmaker with her 2016 movie, the critically acclaimed Waiting, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Kalki Koechlin. Speaking on the viability of her directorial venture, the outspoken actor-filmmaker had said, “I take years to write a film, take years to prepare, so what is experimental about it? These labels are dangerous. They slot my films as indie cinema, niche cinema or off-beat cinema and I believe if you slot me, you put me on a back foot. Whether it is a Raju Hirani or it is a newbie like me, our motive is the same, to make films.”

