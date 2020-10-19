Anu Emmanuel joins Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth in bilingual film Maha Samudram

Directed by Ajay Bhupati, Maha Samudram is reportedly touted as an 'intense love story' and will be set in Visakhapatnam

Anu Emmanuel has joined Ajay Bhupati’s multi-starrer film Maha Samudram. She will share screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharwanand and Siddharth in the Tamil and Telugu bilingual film.

The film was announced by AK Entertainments on 18 September and is expected to go on floors in November, writes India Today.

Check out the announcement here

According to the Times of India, the story of Maha Samudram is touted to be an 'intense love story' and will be set in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel is working with Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in upcoming film Alludu Adhurs. Hydari is currently shooting for a Tamil film Hey Sinamika featuring Dulquer Salmaan. She is also a part of an untitled period drama with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Maha Samudram will mark Siddharth's return to Telugu cinema after Jabardasth in 2013.