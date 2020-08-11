Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus on 60th birthday, says he is feeling 'relatively well'
Antonio Banderas skipped a charity gala which he was supposed to host on Sunday in Marbella on southern Spain's Costa del Sol
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas announced on his 60th birthday on Monday that he was in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus but was feeling "relatively well".
"I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease," Banderas, known for roles in such films as The Mask of Zorro and Philadelphia, said in a statement posted on social media which was accompanied with a black and white photo of himself as a baby.
"I'm feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible," he added.
"I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to start giving meaning to my recently completed 60 years, to which I arrive full of desire and enthusiasm."
Banderas, who suffered a heart attack in 2017 in Britain where he has a home, did not say where he was staying.
He skipped a charity gala which he was supposed to host on Sunday in Marbella on southern Spain's Costa del Sol, not far from his hometown of Malaga.
The actor in January received his first Oscar nomination for his role in Spanish director Pedro Almodovar's Pain and Glory in which he plays a film director in decline who reflects on his life.
In the in the end the award for best actor in a leading role went to Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix.
Check out his post
View this post on Instagram
Un saludo a todos. Quiero hacer público que hoy, 10 de Agosto, me veo obligado a celebrar mi 60 cumpleaños siguiendo cuarentena al haber dado positivo de la enfermedad COVID-19, causada por el coronavirus. Me gustaría añadir que me encuentro relativamente bien, solo un poco más cansado de lo habitual y confiado en recuperarme lo antes posible siguiendo las indicaciones médicas que espero me permitan superar el proceso infeccioso que sufro y que a tantas personas está afectando alrededor del planeta. Aprovecharé este aislamiento para leer, escribir, descansar y seguir haciendo planes para comenzar a darle significado a mis recién estrenados 60 años a los cuales llego cargado de ganas y de ilusión. Un fuerte abrazo a todos. Antonio Banderas.
(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)
