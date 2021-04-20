Anthony Powell, three-time Oscar-winning costume designer, passes away at 85

Anthony Powell received Academy Awards for his work on Travels with My Aunt, Death on the Nile and Tess

Oscar-winning costume designer Anthony Powell passed away on Sunday, 18 April at the age of 85. He was best known for designing costumes for Indiana Jones, which brought him appreciation across the world.

The news about Powell’s came to the fore after Costume Designers Guild 892 confirmed the news, on their official Facebook page saying, “Legendary English costume designer Anthony Powell passed away last weekend. He will be celebrated in a small, private gathering due to COVID restrictions and is survived by two nieces.”

“Anthony Powell’s passion for his work and for his friends was boundless. The Costume Designers Guild sends our condolences to everyone who enjoyed the pleasure of his company and his unforgettable designs,” the post added.

Powell worked with top directors of the 1970s and ’80s which includes names like Steven Spielberg, Roman Polanski, George Cukor, and William Friedkin. He won his first Academy Award in 1972 for his work on George Cukor’s Travels with My Aunt. In 1978, the British designer won his second Oscar for the movie Death on the Nile.

He earned Academy Award nominations for films like Pirates in 1986, Hook in 1991, and 102 Dalmatians in 2000. Not to forget, he also received the much-talked-about Costume Designers Guild’s Career Achievement Award in 2000.

Born on 2 June, 1935, in Manchester, England; Powell graduated from London’s Central School of Art and Design, where he worked as an assistant to designers. His Hollywood career began into high gear in 1972 with the Oscar win for Travels with My Aunt.



Looking into his bright career, it stretched from the 1960s into the 21st century, where he designed costumes for stars such as Angela Lansbury, Glenn Close, Lauren Bacall, Paul Newman, Bette Davis, Warren Beatty, Steve McQueen, Sean Connery, Dustin Hoffman, Roger Moore, Harrison Ford, Peter Ustinov, Johnny Depp, Mia Farrow, Betty Buckley, Elaine Page, and many others, reports Variety.